Meet THE timeless Athena top! This classic swim top has adjustable neck and long back ties. Wrap them around you for stylish look! Seamless and double lined for upmost confort. This swimsuit is ethically handmade in our little "atelier" in Bali. Fabric: 80% Nylon 20% spandex Wash your suit in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing with soft soap. Lay your suit flat to dry in the shade (best on a towel). Never ring out the fabric or hang it to avoid to stretch the fabric damaging the fiber. Never wash in the washing machine. Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Athena Top - Lush Meadow XL Nomad Tribe Swim