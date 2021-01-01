This Active wear set is made from Eco-friendly Lycra in nude colour to give you a fantastic look while being sustainable. The fabric adds extra comfort, fit and is a stretchable fabric with high recovery power for a perfect active wear set. The bottoms are elasticated on the waist and the bra is highly supportive and comfortable. Designed with beautiful crystals hand- embroidered to give the perfect glam look while you workout. Specially for you to have a fashionable active time. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Fabric Ava Cycling Shorts & Top Set Large Oceanus