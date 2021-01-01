ASMITA bandeau bikini top is accented by signature Sense Swim ® clasp at the back, delicate boning and a slim silicone band for optimum fit. Completely wire-free with thin decorative straps glisten in opulent gold finishing with Sense Swim ® pendants at the front. Ethically made in Barcelona. UPF 50, chlorine resistance, quick-dry, body moisture system. Stretch and hold comfort. Eco-premium Swimwear Fabrics: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane (Oeko-Tex Certified) Hand wash or dry clean We prioritise nature; our eco-conscious swimwear textiles use less than half the quantity of nylon and plastic in production while aiding in water conservation; we eliminate heavy water consumption by avoiding digital printing. The residual water is purified and returned to the rivers. The result is a unique quality product that is soft to the touch, kinder on the body, and contributes to both you and our environment. Sense Swim swimwear new-age fabrics boast a multitude of remarkable properties from incomparable lightness, quick-drying, UV protection, chlorine, and heat-resistance. Women's Artisanal White Fabric Bandeau Bikini Top - Asmita - Coral XL Sense Swim