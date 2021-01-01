Serene simplicity is embodied in this stylish sack dress from Conquista. Styled with airy batwing sleeves and easy side pockets, this chic piece will become your 'go-to' piece this season, whatever the occasion. Necklace is a styling suggestion and not included. Dress CONQUISTA in black with a round neckline, short batwing sleeves, 2 pockets on the right and left, sack silhouette, stretch fabric and knee length. 92% viscose-8% elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Batwing Sack Jersey Dress With Pockets Large Conquista