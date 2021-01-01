The esthetics that inspired this blazer comes from the rock and pop icons, with clean lines and a luxurious trimming sewn by hand. For this second collaboration with The Extreme Collection, Pelayo Diaz wanted to bring back reference to a rock chic style to the blazer with sophisticated fabrics and special trimmings. A crossover pattern that cinches the waist and stylizes the shoulders Not an option for the shy. 62% POLIESTER, 33% VISCOSE, 5% ELASTANE Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Blazer Celia XXS The Extreme Collection