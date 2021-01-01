There are occasions where fashion embraces trends and will not let them go. The italian tailoring meets halfway with the military esthetics in this blazer with a soft mix in premium fabrics that summarizes the impeccable taste of military uniforms, an eternal fountain of inspiration for Pelayo Diaz. The golden buttons, the luxurious red and white ribbons and the fitted cut of the blazer, bring back the feminine and classic silhouette to this blazer. A complete essential in your closet. 65% POLIESTER, 33% RAYON, 2% PU Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Blazer Olivia XS The Extreme Collection