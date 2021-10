This high-waist, curve hugging bikini bottom has a simple front, highlighting the flattering open back with bow detail. Designed with double-faced front and single fabric back that comfortably follow your natural curve. Match with our Merlot swim tops or mix-match with black or something bright, this tone embrace every color in the palette! 78% ECONYL® Recycled Nylon 22% Elastane Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Bow-Back Merlot Bikini Bottom Large Anekdot