The Brooklyn bottom is designed with high quality fabric. For a medium and elegant coverage. This bottom can be wear on or above the hips for infinity legs. This item is double lined for upmost confort. This swimsuit is ethically handmade in our little "atelier" in Bali. Fabric: 80% Nylon 20% spandex Wash your suit in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing with soft soap. Lay your suit flat to dry in the shade (best on a towel). Never ring out the fabric or hang it to avoid to stretch the fabric damaging the fiber. Never wash in the washing machine. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Fabric Brooklyn Bottom - Aranciata Small Nomad Tribe Swim