This style is carefully designed for you to provide you safe experience while doing your water activities without compromising your gorgeous and sexy appearance. A strong elastic band on the waist offers great support during low until high impact water sports. Fabricated from Italian high-quality material made from ECONYL® - 100% regenerated nylon yarn from ocean plastic, 78% Recycled Polyamide 22% Lycra, UPF 50+ Self lined, ultra chlorine resistant, sun cream and oil resistance, better shape retention, soft, pilling resistant Made and tested in the island of the Gods and perfect waves, Bali. Always hand rinse with fresh cold water. Air dry flat to avoid stretching. Do not dry under direct sunlight Direct heat, high heat, chlorine, fabric softener and other chemicals will ruin the integrity of the fabric over time. Do not put your swimwear through a washing machine or dryer. Do not iron, bleach or soak your swimwear. Women's Artisanal Yellow Fabric Byron Bottom Eco Swim Large cotoswim