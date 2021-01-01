Color: Black, Orange Material: Plastic Ring Features: Seamless finishing, Double Layer Details: Coral bikini top has push-up look; contains sponge pads and closing with neck-straps on the orange part. Fabric Composition: 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane Fabric Features: A sophisticated rib-knit fabric featuring a precious glow and extraordinarily soft and rich hand feel. Perfect Fit Two-way stretch UV protection Excellent Coverage Breathable Extra Comfort Resistance sun cream and oil Fabric Composition: 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane CARE: DO NOT USE CHLORINE-BASED BLEACH. AVOID SPIN DRY. SQUEEZE OFF EXCESS WATER OR DELICATE SPIN. HANG TO DRY. DO NOT IRON. Women's Artisanal Orange Fabric Coral Bikini XS seliarichwood