The cyclist represents liberation, freedom and growth. The CYRA print invites you to carve your path, to liberate yourself from whatever is holding you back and to do so with your eyes forward, focused on your own unique journey. One-piece swimsuit made in Greece by two-layered stretchy Italian fabric. Crisscross and thick straps for perfect support. Low scooped back for minimal tan lines. High-cut sides and cheeky bottom coverage that elongate the legs Sustainable Swimwear made in Greece by two-layered luxurious Italian recycled fabric. Materials: 80% recycled polyamide, 20% elastane; lining: 88% polyamide, 12% elastane. Cool hand wash only, dry in shade. Please follow care instructions to keep your one piece swimsuit in the best condition. Women's Artisanal Tan Fabric Cyra High Neck & Leg Small Boogaloo