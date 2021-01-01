Halter neck backless monochrome lace dress - A personal Sarvin favourite, Dakota's stunning style will soon be yours too. Chic in monochrome and lace with a plunging halter neck and boasting a figure-enhancing cut, our Dakota dress is sure to impress at your next event. Channel vintage Hollywood glamour with a bold red lip and strappy stiletto heels. Handmade Plunging halter neckline Monochrome design Lace fabric Side split Backless Dress length: 148cm 100% polyester Dry clean or hand wash Proudly designed & made in the United Kingdom Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Dakota Halter Neck Backless Monochrome Lace Dress Small Sarvin