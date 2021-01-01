The Diana Top is Nomad Tribe Swim's newest Brazillian triangle top that will give you minimal tan lines. This top is totally adjustable and features ultra-thin ties and has a double lining for utmost comfort - luxurious details for an elegant touch! This swimsuit is ethically handmade in our little "atelier" in Bali. Wash your suit in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing with soft soap. Lay your suit flat to dry in the shade (best on a towel). Never ring out the fabric or hang it to avoid to stretch the fabric damaging the fiber. Never wash in the washing machine. Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Diana Top Medium Nomad Tribe Swim