This white dress is crafted in woven viscose fabric embroidered tone on tone. It has short double ruffle sleeves and drop shoulders. It has a round neckline with a V opening in the front. Below the bust is a curved seam under which the dress opens out into a cloche style. There is a concealed zip on the interior allowing the dress to be pulled on easily. It is lined. The dress can be worn with or without the belt which is made in the same fabric. The belt is included. 100%viscose Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal White Fabric Embroidered Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Small Conquista