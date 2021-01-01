Fabricated from Italian high-quality material made from ECONYL® - 100% regenerated nylon yarn from ocean plastic, 78% Recycled Polyamide 22% Lycra, UPF 50+ Fully lined, ultra chlorine resistant, sun cream, and oil resistance, better shape retention, soft, pilling resistant, metal rings, extra long ties. Always hand rinse with fresh cold water. Air dry flat to avoid stretching. Do not dry under direct sunlight Direct heat, high heat, chlorine, fabric softener and other chemicals will ruin the integrity of the fabric over time. Do not put your swimwear through a washing machine or dryer. Do not iron, bleach or soak your swimwear. Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Eva Bikini Top Eco Small cotoswim