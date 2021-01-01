The Eva bikini top is produced from up-cycled material leftovers of stock. This means this material won't be produced anymore. Therefore this style is produced in limited numbers which makes it unique. Up-cycled nylon lycra, very decent shiny gray tiger pattern, double lined, metal rings, extra long ties. Always hand rinse with fresh cold water. Air dry flat to avoid stretching. Do not dry under direct sunlight Direct heat, high heat, chlorine, fabric softener, and other chemicals will ruin the integrity of the fabric over time. Do not put your swimwear through a washing machine or dryer. Do not iron, bleach, or soak your swimwear. Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric Eva Bikini Top Medium cotoswim