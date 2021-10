Trousers in print stretch gabardine fabric. A belt in the same fabric. Closure at the waistband at the side with a cream plastic button. Small slits at the ankles. Fitted silhouette. Length, for size 36/S, 90cm. Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Fitted Print Trousers By Fashion Small Conquista