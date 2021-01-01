This is a classic man-style shirt with a relaxed fit, traditional collar, clean front placket, and two tucks at the back yoke. It features a single front pocket with a front and back curved hem and French seams for all internal seams. Fabric: 100% Viscose (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Lightweight and soft, slight twill viscose. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. Women's Artisanal Navy Fabric Flannel Viscose Shirt XS madre natura