This sweet tropical bikini top is perfect for hanging out in the sunshine. In a stretchy swim fabric in a sporty triangle shape, it features a wide frill along the neckline and across the shoulders for a feminine finish. The bikini top features removable padding and soft lining. The bikini bottom has a flattering lowrise fit and moderate back coverage that covers just enough. The ruffle lays flat around the waistline and flares out oh-so-slightly at the hips, giving this ruffled bikini a totally flattering fit. Machine wash warm. Composition: 82% PL/ 18% EA Premium Italian Lycra UV protection, two way stretch, pilling resistance, shape retention, resistance to sunscreen products. Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Hawaii Padded Frill Bikini Set Medium Cliché Beachwear