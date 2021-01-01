Jacket with long sleeves and knit striped detail. Elastic waistband and side pockets. Contrasting snap button closure. Back to Nature: Mixed fabrics propose an upgrade to your style with breathable items that bring in natural energies of the elements. Luxurious details will allow you to soak up the blue hues of the sky, the warmth of the sun and the cool breeze coming in along the waves as you stylishly go about your day. 76% Polyester 20% Recycling 4% Elastane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach; Dry Flat; Delicate Garment; Handle with Care 76% Polyester 20% Recycled 4% Elastane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach; Dry Flat; Delicate Garment; Handle with Care Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Jacket With Knit Striped Small NOCTURNE