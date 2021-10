This statement piece of the season easily transitions from day to night and from summer to fall. The staple Gold Jacquard Bomber Jacket comes in a beautiful metallic jacquard fabric and is fully lined, with pockets. Composition: 86% Poly, 14% Metallic Thread Dry Clean Only Metal zipper fastening Ethically Made in Kenya using fair trade practices Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Jacquard Bomber Jacket Large KAHINDO