Sophisticated and chic are words to describe these high-waisted shorts that come in beautiful metallic jacquard fabric. They can be worn dressed up or down, on the beach, or on a date night and feature front pockets and side zipper. Dry Clean Only 86% Poly, 14% Metallic Thread Ethically Made in Kenya using fair trade practices Shown with matching Tunic. Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Jacquard Shorts Medium KAHINDO