Black laser cut tunic dress has a relaxed fit. It is an effortless slip on and go dress. The lightweight laser cut scuba fabric will catch the breeze as you walk! Perfect day to evening dress, style with heels or trainers to match the mood. Made in Canada/Delicate dry clean only/ Do not machine wash or tumble dry/ For a post-travel refresh, we advise using a cool iron or a gentle steam on the reverse side of any embellishment Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Jonna Laser Cut Tunic Dress Small NARCES