Viscose dress with long sleeves and contrasting color details. Buttons in front and one TALENTED signature button in the chest area is in a different color. There are comfortable side pockets, the same as all TALENTED dresses and skirts. Viscose fabric flaunts freely and feels good on the skin. Loose fit upper part of the dress, A-line skirt part and slim fit waistline that make up a feminine silhouette. Selecting the size, please note the waist girth. Dry clean only 100% Viscose Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Khaki Viscose Dress XS Talented