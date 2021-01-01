Twice as nice and double the fun, these split top one-piece swimsuits for women are shaking things up this summer. Fully lined, crafted from breathable stretch material with 50+ UPF protection, and topped off with an open back, the singlet swimwear design does its part to bridge the great divide. One-piece swimsuit Colour: Magenta Purple/Vivid Green Breathable fabric UPF 50+ Protection Scoop neck and back Removable padding Lined 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane Hand wash. Do not iron. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean. We advise that you rinse it in cold water after swimming in chlorinated or salt water Women's Artisanal Purple Fabric Kunzite One Piece Swimsuit - Magenta /vivid Green Medium VICKY PANETSOU