Cheeky, classy, boujee! Here's the Marty Bottom! Featuring thin straps and front gold hardware ring details. Wear it above the hips to show your infinity legs! Minimal cut because yes, sometimes, we are all about those tan lines! Double lining for upmost comfort. This swimsuit is ethically handmade in our little "atelier" in Bali. Fabric: 80% Nylon 20% spandex Wash your suit in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing with soft soap. Lay your suit flat to dry in the shade (best on a towel). Never ring out the fabric or hang it to avoid to stretch the fabric damaging the fiber. Never wash in the washing machine. Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Marty Bottom Large Nomad Tribe Swim