Don't let the rain ruin your style! This eye-catching raincoat features a water repellent fabric with a metallic sheen, a drawstring waist, long sleeves, inset pockets on both sides, a front zip fastening & a hood. The orange inside creates a more stylish look. It has a standard size that will fit S-M sizes. Care: Don't wash & don't dry clean! Composition: 100% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Orange Fabric Metallic Sax Oversized Hooded Rain Coat Lalipop Design