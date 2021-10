The Mia delivers sharp tailoring with a feminine peplum, giving way to a striking silhouette. Made from the highest quality microfibre, wear the Mia buttoned up in shirt mode or open over a relaxed tee and jeans look. Made in Italy Fabric - 100% Microfiber Care Instructions - Delicate wash only. Women's Artisanal Navy Fabric Mia Peplum Blouse Large Manley