Green Mona casual dress creates a classic and very feminine look for every occasion. The dress is perfect for casual looks and also for the night out, everything depends on the accessories. The simple well-tailored shape makes the dress comfortable and perfect fitting. Raglan sleeves Decorative gold buttons on the front of the dress. Delicate chiffon gently lays over the body. The length of the mini dress 50 cm from the waist. Wash Care: Hand Wash Separately, Dry Clean Gentle Main Fabric Composition: Delicate chiffon Lining Fabric Composition: 60% Viscose98%, 40% Polyester. Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Mona Casual Dress Small Angelika Jozefczyk