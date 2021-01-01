This V-neck tunic dress is made from fair trade organic denim that looks and feels beautiful. Featuring oversized patch pockets on the front, which are cut from the same navy denim, making the most of the luxurious texture of the fabric. The deep neckline and relaxed fit make the Nikki dress an excellent layering piece. Pair it with neutral, patterned fabrics for a casual yet elegant look, and finish it with a long jacket to turn it into the perfect autumn-ready outfit. Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Nikki Dress XS Bo Carter