NOMI - No One Will Take Away My Invisible Crown. Nomi jumpsuit is an exclusive and elegant piece of clothing. Halter neckline subtly reveals shoulders. Front durable transparent fabric supports triangle shape while double-faced pleated construction top creates a perfect body shape. Double pleated pants with a slit subtly reveals legs and adds charm with a hint of mystery. Non-slip silicone lined back for ultimate stay-up power. Composition Main: 100% Polyester Detail: 93% Poliamide, 7% Elastane Permanent press cycle Water temperature should not exceed 30°C Do not tumble Do not bleach Iron low heat (not exceeding 110°C) Protect from sharp surfaces like jewelry or watches when wearing Care should be taken when applying deodorant, hairspray or perfume Although you are welcome to use care guidelines mentioned above, please note that incredible amount of effort and care was put into constructing this skilfully crafted garment from carefully selected top quality materials. This is a classical piece of clothing and is meant to be worn for many years to come. For best results please leave this garment in the expert hands of a trusted dry cleaner. Women's Artisanal White Fabric Nomi Satin Crepe Split Leg Jumpsuit Small Nomi Fame