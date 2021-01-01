Curved shape top completed with grey-black buckle in the front middle. Featuring adjustable straps. Sustainable techno-fabric, made of an ECONYL® regenerated Nylon that turns waste problems into fashion and interior solutions. High resistance to chlorine and suntan creams and oils. Recycled yarn. Fabric Composition: 78% Polyamide ( recycled), 22% Elastane DO NOT USE CHLORINE-BASED BLEACH AVOID SPIN DRY. SQUEEZE OFF EXCESS WATER OR DELICATE SPIN HANG TO DRY DO NOT IRON Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Onyx Bikini Large seliarichwood