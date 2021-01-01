The dress is made of light summer fabric in black color that will suit everyone. Dress is equipped with elastic bands on the shoulders, on the sleeves like cuffs and at the asymetrical hem, and side pockets. Decorated with long embroidered straps, self-tying. The style of this dress is free, if you like this style, then this is a dress for the summer for you! Made in Moldova Artisanal Sustainable Care: Delicate wash at 30 degrees 80%viscose 20%pes Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Oversize Dress With Embroidered Straps Large Julia Allert