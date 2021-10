Nazli Ceren's signature 'Palme' pants have been made in Turkey from stretchy-viscose fabric for a close, flexible fit. They sit high on the waist and have a straight-leg silhouette that hits just above the ankle. Wear yours with barely-there sandals or flip-flops or high-heels. Composition: %40VISKOSE %58PES %2ELASTANE DRY CLEAN ONLY Hand wash in cold water (max 20 degrees Celsius) Cool Iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Palme Straight Leg Pants Medium NAZLI CEREN