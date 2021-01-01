Red is a color for all seasons. It goes with every color easily and beautifully. Every woman needs a red flower necklace in her jewelry drawer. The flower is placed on golden branches. It is handmade with 22K gold plated sterling silver. It comes with the purple Milou Jewelry pouch. To avoid damage to your jewels, take care that they do not contact hard chemicals. In order to prevent friction and contact origin minor damages, keep the jewels you are not using in their original package or in a protective casing. In order to keep your jewels clean, wipe them with the help of a soft fabric after use Women's Artisanal Purple Fabric Petite Red Flower Necklace With Gold Branches Milou Jewelry