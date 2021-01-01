Made with our signature custom-made dachshund print, inspired by Barry- the dog of the founders, the Mila top is the ultimate comfortable, yet stylish addition to your wardrobe. Cut for a slim fit and from sheer recycled tulle, the piece features a gathered neckline and ruched long sleeves. Made of stretch fabric. The top is made with recycled polyester and is produced under a transparent and conscious policy in our family owned facilities in Vidin, Bulgaria. 92% recycled polyester 8% elastane Hand wash or dry clean only. Do not bleach. Iron, low temp. Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Fabric Printed Mesh Top XS Bogdar