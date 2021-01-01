Little black dress - home edition! The black slip is cut from exquisite satin that feels light and soft against bare skin. Featuring a flattering V-neckline, it has adjustable satin straps that can be tied in gorgeous bows. The bottom of the slip is trimmed with black Chantilly lace. Bust part of a top is made from double satin so you can feel comfortable without bra. Don't reserve this piece for the bedroom - wear it with an oversized blazer for a night out. Perfect piece that should be in your closet. Fabric: Dermatologically tested fabric Breathable material 88% polyester, 12% elastane Care: Machine washable - 40 degrees Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Satin Slip With Chantilly Lace Large Epifania Nightwear