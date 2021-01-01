Radiate your optimum self in our dazzling OPIA one-piece maillot. Artfully crafted to illuminate all skin tones, this elegant curved-neck style, accented by the signature Sense Swim ® golden monograms on the front. A wire-free style comes with adjustable straps. Complete with full lining, this seamless style generates an immaculate fit in our body sculpting and fast-drying three-dimensional shiny fabric. Ethically made in Barcelona. UPF 50, chlorine resistance, quick-dry, body moisture system. SENSE's Signature Brilliance Composition: 76% Polyamide 17% Elastane 7% Polyester Shimmering crystal finish available in a variety of reflective tones. Something more glamorous for an après swim social or simply a bolder, more extravagant touch. Evocative of illuminating healing minerals, this line uses sparkling textures, comparable with the reflection of the sun setting on crystalline waters. Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit - Pugia - Shiny XL Sense Swim