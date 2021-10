Top CONQUISTA in solid colour jersey fabric from viscose and elastan on the top and print woven fabric in 100% viscose at the bottom. Sleeveless and a round neckline. Fastens at the back with a button. Elastic at the hem creating a slight billow. Length, for size 36/S, 65cm. 92%viscose-8%elastan Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Green Fabric Sleeveless Print Detail Top XS Conquista