Sleeveless dress in striped stretch fabric: viscose-elastane. Round neckline with black trim at the neckline and armholes. Waist Tie in black stretch fabric, viscose-elastane, attached to the sides so as to be tied at the front or back creating an easy silhouette from the waist. Loose A line silhouette. Knee length. Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. 92%viscose-8%elastane Made in Greece Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Striped Dress With Tie Waist XL Conquista