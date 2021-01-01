Sleeveless dress in stretch fabric: viscose-elastane. Round neckline with trim at the neckline and armholes. Waist Tie in the same fabric attached to the sides so as to be tied at the front or back creating an easy silhouette from the waist. Loose A line silhouette. Knee length. Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. 92%viscose-8%elastan Made in Greece Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Tie Waist Sleeveless Dress XXL Conquista