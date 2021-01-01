Your perfect little black dress. Black slip is cut from exquisite satin that feels light and soft against bare skin. Featuring a V-neckline and a classic cut, it has adjustable straps with gold detail. Don't reserve this piece for the bedroom - wear it with an oversized blazer for a night out, too. This dress is must have in your closet. Fabric: Dermatologically tested fabric Breathable material 88% polyester, 12% elastane Care: Machine washable - 40 degrees Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Timeless Satin Slip XL Epifania Nightwear