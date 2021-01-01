The Trivia Zebra Short Dress is a new version of the hit Trivia, this time in a mini version but still with this seasons very fashionable zebra pattern. Inserts in the form of black lace contrasts beautifully with the whole. If you are a fan of the boho style - this is a proposition for you. We make sure that each of the dresses is made of the best materials and this is also the case this time. The Trivia Zebra Short Dress is made of Spanish viscose with a jacquard finish - this material is very pleasant to the touch, and it looks very good! Composition: Spanish viscose All Larsuu products are manufactured in Poland from the highest quality fabrics. Handwash only Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Trivia Zebra Mini Dress Medium Larsuu