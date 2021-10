Wide leg striped pants in woven striped fabric: viscose-crepe. Interior pockets on the left and right. Drawstring at the waist in the same fabric with metal stoppers at the ends. Elasticated on the inside of the waistband with a width of 4cm. Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. 100%viscose Women's Artisanal Fabric Wide Leg Striped Pants With Drawstring Waist XS Conquista