Any Old Iron Y'all gown for all y'all Southern ladies (or wannabes), this is a hand-beaded lined dress with different y'all's sequins. It has a side zip and, more importantly, a slit at the front to show a bit of leg. Y'all love this one of a kind dress. Dry Clean Fabric is from off cuts at production Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Y'All Gown Dress L/XL Any Old Iron