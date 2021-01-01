This collection was inspired by the edges of a wax stamp, as a manifestation of your own mark. Just like a stamp is unique and imperfect, so are humans. Success is different for everyone, stamp it proudly. These are the family studs. The basis of unconditional love. Wonther Jewelry is 925 Sterling Silver 24K Gold Plated, created in recycled plate and carefully covered by a gold layer, which gives it a bold hue. It is part of the natural process for gold-plated pieces to lose their color intensity over time. Care: Avoid water when wearing your piece: Before exercising or showering, remove your jewelry. Avoid contact with chemicals: put on your jewelry only after you apply cosmetics, perfume or hair spray. Keep the shine: Clean your piece by gently buffing it with a dry microfiber cloth. Protect it during storage: Wrap your jewelry in tissue paper or a soft cloth before storing to prevent scratches from other pieces of jewelry. Women's Artisanal Gold Family Studs Wonther