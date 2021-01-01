Art Nouveau motifs are distilled down to their most essential geometric elements in this unique set of intricately detailed earrings. Centered with a dazzling, princess-cut pink sapphire, the drop earrings feature a half-moon bottom made of brilliant round white diamonds and contrasting black diamonds and a geometric black diamond top. A dramatic piece of jewelry that adds elegance and excitement to any outfit. Ri Noor jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. To care for your Ri Noor jewelry, take caution to keep harsh chemicals away from the precious metal and stones. You may use a mild detergent in warm water to clean then pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris. Women's Artisanal Black Fan Dangler Earrings With Pink Sapphire & & White Diamonds Ri Noor