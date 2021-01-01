18k gold plated sterling silver huggies with 6 single white zirconias and a filigrana pendant with 2 different white zirconias. Our products arise from the harmonic and irreverent attraction for small treasures. It combines simplicity with attention to detail for creating an aesthetically perfect combination. Material: 18k gold plated sterling silver. Jewelry care: It is advisable not to wear the jewelry whilst exercising, bathing, showering or going to the beach. If a piece is exposed to water, then dry it gently & thoroughly with a soft cloth as moisture can cause tarnishing and may weaken mechanisms or clasps. Anchoring: Pressure system Women's Artisanal Gold Fili Pulau Hoops Earrings Mel & Alecrim