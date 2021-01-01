Black dress with cap sleeves by Conquista Fashion. Round neckline. Darts at the bust. Concealed zip fastening in the back. Slit at the back. Lined. Fitted. Knee length. Our model is 176cm and is wearing size 36/S. Measurements for size 36/S (in cm): Shoulder -48, Chest-41, Waist-38, Bottom-44, Body length-102. Accessories are not included. 70%viscose-25%polyamid-5%elastan Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Fitted Dress With Cap Sleeves By Fashion Small Conquista