Flare pants with wide elastic waistband. In Search of: Borrowing the power of its colors and the stories of its patterns from the earth, deep wells of nature's resources come together with color play in this terra firma-inspired collection. Strong feminine touches blending with a bird's eye view of nature effortlessly give you unlimited comfort. The healing hand of nature is searching you; allow yourself to be found. 100% Polyester Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low, Steam; Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Iron Inside Out. Women's Artisanal Black Flare Pants XL NOCTURNE